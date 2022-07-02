Let These Stylish Men Show You How To Nail The Perfect Weekend Get-Up!

Trust, we are always here for over-the-top Instagram OOTDs from our favourite influencers, but there’s nothing as comforting as a look that is super easy to re-create. Nothing beats attainable everyday looks, especially on days when you can’t find the necessary inspiration for your next outing.

Today, we are showcasing 7 exciting outfits by some of our favourite stylish men. These looks are achievable, genuinely wearable, tasteful and refreshing.

From trendy colour combos to fresh takes on easy wardrobe staples and monochromatic fits, these outfits will aid a smooth transition from brunch to church and everything in between. Don’t know about you, but we’ll be bookmarking them ASAP!

Dénola Grey

This sheer graphic form-fitting top plus mint pants are everything!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dénola Grey (@denolagrey)

Adebayo Oke-Lawal

You can’t go wrong with a chic Orange Culture Nigeria two-piece like Adebayo is wearing here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheOrangeNerd (@theorangenerd)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

There is something about an easy all-white ensemble on the weekends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Akin Faminu

Cause a vibrant print and colour combo never hurt anybody!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Akin Faminu (@akinfaminu)

Noble Igwe

The “blazer and shorts” combo has been trending lately, and who better than Noble Igwe to pull it off with his unique take.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noble Igwe (@noble_igwe)

Stan Nze

You’d make the perfect wedding guest or groomsman in this crisp green power tux.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

Temisan Emmanuel

A LEWK and a whole MOOD. Period.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Temisan Emmanuel (@taymesan_)

