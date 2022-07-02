5 Chic Weekend Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Achieng Agutu

Connect with us

Style

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The weekend is here, and now is the perfect time to start planning those goingout outfits. If you’re not sure how to dress for specific occasions, such as date night dinners and bottomless brunches, you’re not alone. It takes skill to nail the right look to make that solid impression.

To give us the much-needed style inspiration, we turn to no other than The Tantalizing Confidence Queen herself, Achieng Agutu. The style star is usually booked and busy with an unmatched fashion A-game every time she steps out.

Whether you’re receiving an influx of brunch invitations or reuniting with friends for a girls’ night out, having a gorgeous outfit on hand will ensure you feel your best for every celebratory outing.

A Print Co-ord

There is print, and then there’s head-to-toe print. Co-ords make the latter both seamless and easy to achieve. To amp up the look, opt for coordinating footwear and bold jewellery. Co-ords are ideal for most occasions.

Blazers

Blazers aren’t just for work anymore: celebrities, bloggers, and certified fashionistas wear them for every occasion, from brunch to date night- this tailored staple is a wardrobe MVP. Are pants optional? With the right jacket, we would say yes.

 Maxi Dresses

Like blazers, maxi dresses are always a good choice when picking a going-out outfit. They’re a done-in-one ensemble, perfect for brunches, running errands and even weddings. You can dress it up or down with the right accessories (think strappy heels vs flats, dainty necklaces vs chunky bracelets, etc.).

Mesh Detail

Make a lasting date night impression with an outfit that features a pop of mesh. Aside from its flirty appeal, the material is also perfect for a warm summer night. Spice the look up with statement accessories.

A Stunning Dress

Little black dress, white dress, or an embroidered number — whatever you choose, invest in a dress that accentuates your figure and makes you feel good, comfortable and stylish, so they’ll have a place in your going-out outfit rotation year-round.

 

Photo Credit: @noordinarynoire

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

 

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!

