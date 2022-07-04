Connect with us

#HDJ2022: Ayanda Thabethe, Mihlali Ndamase, Nandi Madida & More Stars Shine at Hollywoodbets Durban July!

BellaNaija Style Best Dressed List: Hollywoodbets Durban July 2022

5 Chic Weekend Outfit Ideas, Courtesy Achieng Agutu

Let These Stylish Men Show You How To Nail The Perfect Weekend Get-Up!

Our Luxe #BellaStylistas will Love 1964's "Soft Life" Collection!

Mariam & Nova-Pearl Timmer's Red Edit Cover photos are Just too Adorable

The Style Stars are Gorgeous in Green this Week On #BellaStylista: Issue 197

Chioma Good Hair's Glamorous Birthday Photo Spread is Worth Your Attention

See the Chic Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 130

BNStyle Spotlight: Burna Boy's Latest Tour Looks are Worth your Attention

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Africa’s biggest horse-racing event Durban July was held over the weekend at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban, along with some fashion competitions. This year’s theme: ‘Show Me the Honey’.

As you would expect, the event featured high fashion, high octane, and all-around stylish guests with various iterations of the theme that made us do a double-take. Scroll on to see the most fabulous fashion moments that live rent-free in our heads.

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! 

Ayanda Thabethe

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayanda Thabethe (@ayandathabethe_)

Dress: @laartnevioleemporium
Styling: @kgosilesego
Photography: @ilivvphotography

Mihlali Ndamase

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mihlali Ndamase (@mihlalii_n)

Dress: @keys_fashion
Photography: @kpaparazzi_

Nandi Madida

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nandi_Madida 🇿🇦 (@nandi_madida)

Headwear: @jozeest
Gown: @keys_fashion
Makeup: @khethiwe_mkhabela
Photography: @_umshuthi_

Bontle Modiselle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bontle | MaAfrika (@bontle.modiselle)

Styling: @kgosilesego
Dress : @reggiestared
Photography: @ok_majozi
Makeup: @glamvagary / @natashamooko_
Hair: @tshiretlou

Pamela Mtanga

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Mtanga (@pamela_mtanga)

Dress: @otiz_seflo
Makeup: @nosi_the_mua
Hair: @exotichairboutique_  @hairbyviwe

Thulisile Phongolo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thulisile Phongolo (@thuliphongolo)

Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie
Hair: @dolcelooks
Photography: @innographer

Nomalanga Shozi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nomalanga Shozi (@realnomalanga)

Dress: @excelsior_lusso

Makeup: @thuli_mua

Shoes: @stevemaddensa

Shot by @sandysndlovu

Sithelo Shozi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sithelo Shozi (@_sithelo)

Dress : @owethusidoyi
Photography : @nkanyisonqhome
Flowers : @lm_florals_sa
Makeup : @zeenhle_dlamini
Hair : @oliver_hairstylist 

Jessica Nkosi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jessicankosi (@jessicankosi)

Dress: @scholtzruberto

Lerato Kganyago

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lerato Kganyago (@leratokganyago)

Photography: @urbankreativesa

Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee

Hair: @previous_pc

Makeup:  @khethiwe_mkhabela

Sarah Langa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Langa (@sarahlanga)

Dress: @harounhansrot

Hair: @ney.hair

Crown: @jozeest

Linda Mtoba

Dress: @mccarthywolff
Fabric: @mintysfabrics @iamjeangerber

Nhlanhla Mafu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nhlanhla Mafu (@nhlanhla_mafu)

Dress: @official_nnvintage
Hair: @sarhaphairline

Zola Nombona

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zola (@znombona)

Dress: @fundudzi
Photography: @kpaparazzi_

 

 

 

 

 

