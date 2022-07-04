HDJ2022: Ayanda Thabethe, Mihlali Ndamase, Nandi Madida & More Stars Shine at Hollywoodbets Durban July!

Africa’s biggest horse-racing event Durban July was held over the weekend at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban, along with some fashion competitions. This year’s theme: ‘Show Me the Honey’.

As you would expect, the event featured high fashion, high octane, and all-around stylish guests with various iterations of the theme that made us do a double-take. Scroll on to see the most fabulous fashion moments that live rent-free in our heads.

Ayanda Thabethe

Mihlali Ndamase

Nandi Madida

Bontle Modiselle

Styling: @kgosilesego

Dress : @reggiestared

Photography: @ok_majozi

Makeup: @glamvagary / @natashamooko_

Hair: @tshiretlou

Pamela Mtanga

Thulisile Phongolo

Dress: @orapelengmodutle

Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie

Hair: @dolcelooks

Photography: @innographer

Nomalanga Shozi

Dress: @excelsior_lusso

Makeup: @thuli_mua

Shoes: @stevemaddensa

Shot by @sandysndlovu

Sithelo Shozi

Dress : @owethusidoyi

Photography : @nkanyisonqhome

Flowers : @lm_florals_sa

Makeup : @zeenhle_dlamini

Hair : @oliver_hairstylist

Jessica Nkosi

Dress: @scholtzruberto

Lerato Kganyago

Photography: @urbankreativesa

Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee

Hair: @previous_pc

Makeup: @khethiwe_mkhabela

Sarah Langa

Dress: @harounhansrot

Hair: @ney.hair

Crown: @jozeest

Linda Mtoba

Dress: @mccarthywolff

Fabric: @mintysfabrics @iamjeangerber

Nhlanhla Mafu

Dress: @official_nnvintage

Hair: @sarhaphairline

Zola Nombona

Dress: @fundudzi

Photography: @kpaparazzi_