#HDJ2022: Ayanda Thabethe, Mihlali Ndamase, Nandi Madida & More Stars Shine at Hollywoodbets Durban July!
Africa’s biggest horse-racing event Durban July was held over the weekend at the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse in Durban, along with some fashion competitions. This year’s theme: ‘Show Me the Honey’.
As you would expect, the event featured high fashion, high octane, and all-around stylish guests with various iterations of the theme that made us do a double-take. Scroll on to see the most fabulous fashion moments that live rent-free in our heads.
Ayanda Thabethe
Styling: @kgosilesego
Photography: @ilivvphotography
Mihlali Ndamase
Photography: @kpaparazzi_
Nandi Madida
Gown: @keys_fashion
Makeup: @khethiwe_mkhabela
Photography: @_umshuthi_
Bontle Modiselle
Styling: @kgosilesego
Dress : @reggiestared
Photography: @ok_majozi
Makeup: @glamvagary / @natashamooko_
Hair: @tshiretlou
Pamela Mtanga
Makeup: @nosi_the_mua
Hair: @exotichairboutique_ @hairbyviwe
Thulisile Phongolo
Dress: @orapelengmodutle
Makeup: @vanessa_plaatjie
Hair: @dolcelooks
Photography: @innographer
Nomalanga Shozi
Dress: @excelsior_lusso
Makeup: @thuli_mua
Shoes: @stevemaddensa
Shot by @sandysndlovu
Sithelo Shozi
Dress : @owethusidoyi
Photography : @nkanyisonqhome
Flowers : @lm_florals_sa
Makeup : @zeenhle_dlamini
Hair : @oliver_hairstylist
Jessica Nkosi
Dress: @scholtzruberto
Lerato Kganyago
Photography: @urbankreativesa
Outfit: @gertjohancoetzee
Hair: @previous_pc
Makeup: @khethiwe_mkhabela
Sarah Langa
Dress: @harounhansrot
Hair: @ney.hair
Crown: @jozeest
Linda Mtoba
Dress: @mccarthywolff
Fabric: @mintysfabrics @iamjeangerber
Nhlanhla Mafu
Dress: @official_nnvintage
Hair: @sarhaphairline
Zola Nombona
Dress: @fundudzi
Photography: @kpaparazzi_