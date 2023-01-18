Connect with us

Here's What You Should Expect From "The Real Housewives of Abuja"

Get the Scoop on Linda Ikeji's Debut Film "Dark October" Coming to Netflix February 3rd

Lilian Afegbai shares her couch with Adunni Ade in new episode of “Lilian’s Couch”

Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade & Dorathy Bachor to Star in a New Netflix Film "Ijogbon" Directed by Kunle Afolayan

Kunle Remi speaks on value & worth on “The Honest Bunch Podcast"

#BNxBBTitans: Mmeli is the First BBTitans Head of House

Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Ruth E. Carter and More Win at 2023 Critics Choice

Watch: Take a Tour of the First #BBTitans House!

Meet the 20 Housemates in the Big Brother Titans House

#BBTitans Starts Today! Stay Locked on BellaNaija to Get the Scoop on Anything & Everything

Published

27 mins ago

 on

Calling all the Real Housewives fans. We’ve got news for you.

Showmax has announced the forthcoming release of the second instalment of the Real Housewives franchise in Nigeria, which will follow the lives of influential and successful women as they navigate their social lives, relationships, businesses, careers, and families within the capital city of Abuja.

“Stepping into the luxurious world of the Abuja babes. The Real Housewives of Abuja coming soon to Showmax,” the caption on Shomax’s Instagram page reads.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax Naija (@showmaxnaija)

Just like “The Real Housewives of Lagos,” which featured Iyabo Ojo, Carolyna Hutchings, Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji Kanu, Toyin Lawani, and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer, you should expect to see power play, luxury, glam, and drama in “The Real Housewives of Abuja” (RHOAbuja).

It will be available in Sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland exclusively on Showmax.

