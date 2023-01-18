Here’s What You Should Expect From “The Real Housewives of Abuja”

Calling all the Real Housewives fans. We’ve got news for you.

Showmax has announced the forthcoming release of the second instalment of the Real Housewives franchise in Nigeria, which will follow the lives of influential and successful women as they navigate their social lives, relationships, businesses, careers, and families within the capital city of Abuja.

“Stepping into the luxurious world of the Abuja babes. The Real Housewives of Abuja coming soon to Showmax,” the caption on Shomax’s Instagram page reads.

Just like “The Real Housewives of Lagos,” which featured Iyabo Ojo, Carolyna Hutchings, Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji Kanu, Toyin Lawani, and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer, you should expect to see power play, luxury, glam, and drama in “The Real Housewives of Abuja” (RHOAbuja).

It will be available in Sub-Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland exclusively on Showmax.