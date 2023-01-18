Get the Scoop on Linda Ikeji’s Debut Film “Dark October” Coming to Netflix February 3rd

Celebrity blogger and media entrepreneur Linda Ikeji has just her entry into Nollywood with a feature film titled “Dark October”.

She made this known on Monday via her social media channels, adding that it will be exclusively released on Netflix on February 3rd, 2023.

The film, directed by Toka McBaror, tells the story of the unfortunate lynching of four students of the University of Port Harcourt (ALUU 4) in 2012. It will document the events leading up to their killing, and the aftermath of the mob action and its impact it had on their families and friends and the community.

The film features a cast of talented new-comers, Chuks Joseph, Munachi Okpara, Kem-Ajieh Ikechukwu, and Kelechukwu Oriaku.

Linda Ikeji said: “This film is a powerful and important story that needs to be told. We hope it will spark a conversation about the dangers of extrajudicial killings and the importance of ensuring justice for all.”

“We are excited to be able to bring this story to life on the big screen and to be able to give a voice to these young men and their families, we are honoured to be a part of this project and to work with Linda Ikeji and Toka McBaror to bring this important story to the world,” said official distributor, FilmOne’s founders, Moses Babatope and Kene Okwuosa.