Lilian Afegbai shares her couch with Adunni Ade in new episode of “Lilian’s Couch”

BN TV

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Episode 7 of “Lilian’s Couch” kicks off with Lilian talking about her admiration and respect for her guest, Adunni Ade. As the interview progresses, Adunni talks about what she was doing before Nollywood: making comedy skits; the advice Ramsey Nouah gave her; moving back to Nigeria with her kids; making her own films; her kids being her best friends; and so many other interesting points.

On starting out in Nollywood, Adunni says; “I literally just packed my things and relocated here. How I started was comedy skits.”

She continued, “I would always post comedy skits. I think I was the first female who was doing it then. I know Bovi, I Go Dye and Basketmouth were into it back then and I stared off that way. I would just do something silly, something funny. At first, people were referring to me as a comedian and I was like no, that is too much of a title to hold. I just feel like I had a good sense of humor and from that, folks saw my comedy skits with the fact that I could speak Yoruba and would fly me down to Lagos to film and then I would go back. But eventually, I was like you know what? I want to do this full time and fortunately enough I had met Ramsey Nouah and he’s someone that I adore. I met him in Baltimore and we had a meeting in DC, in a public place at the mall. It was just beautiful to see different people from different backgrounds around the world from different African countries literally run up to him, taking pictures. I mean, it was just beautiful to see and I felt like okay, I could do this.”

Watch the full interview below:

