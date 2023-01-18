Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade & Dorathy Bachor to Star in a New Netflix Film “Ijogbon” Directed by Kunle Afolayan

Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Adunni Ade, and Dorathy Bachor are ready for action in the new Netflix film, “Ijogbon,” directed by the award-winning Kunle Afolayan.

Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, Funky Mallam, and some young actors, including Ruby Akubueze, Ojuolape Kayode, Fawaz of Ikorodu Bois, and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, will also star in the film written by Tunde Babalola. “Ijogbon” is a coming-of-age family adventure about four teenagers (3 boys and 1 girl) from a rural village in southwest Nigeria who stumble on a bag full of diamonds and conceal it, much to their regret.

“Ijogbon” will explore the universality of human emotions, defined by peculiar cultural backgrounds and beliefs. The film also depicts what life is like for teenagers in rural parts and their aspirations for a better life, even if it means having to Japa (leave the country).

Photo Credit: @kunleafo