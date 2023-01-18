Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade & Dorathy Bachor to Star in a New Netflix Film "Ijogbon" Directed by Kunle Afolayan

Movies & TV Scoop

Here's What You Should Expect From "The Real Housewives of Abuja"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Get the Scoop on Linda Ikeji's Debut Film "Dark October" Coming to Netflix February 3rd

BN TV Movies & TV

Lilian Afegbai shares her couch with Adunni Ade in new episode of “Lilian’s Couch”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Kunle Remi speaks on value & worth on “The Honest Bunch Podcast"

Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBTitans: Mmeli is the First BBTitans Head of House

Events Movies & TV Scoop

Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Ruth E. Carter and More Win at 2023 Critics Choice

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Watch: Take a Tour of the First #BBTitans House!

Movies & TV Scoop

Meet the 20 Housemates in the Big Brother Titans House

Movies & TV Scoop

#BBTitans Starts Today! Stay Locked on BellaNaija to Get the Scoop on Anything & Everything

Movies & TV

Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade & Dorathy Bachor to Star in a New Netflix Film “Ijogbon” Directed by Kunle Afolayan

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel, Adunni Ade, and Dorathy Bachor are ready for action in the new Netflix film, “Ijogbon,” directed by the award-winning Kunle Afolayan.

Sam Dede, Tana Adelana, Yemi Solade, Yemi Sodimu, Femi Branch, Funky Mallam, and some young actors, including Ruby Akubueze, Ojuolape Kayode, Fawaz of Ikorodu Bois, and Oluwaseyi Ebiesuwa, will also star in the film written by Tunde Babalola. “Ijogbon” is a coming-of-age family adventure about four teenagers (3 boys and 1 girl) from a rural village in southwest Nigeria who stumble on a bag full of diamonds and conceal it, much to their regret.

“Ijogbon” will explore the universality of human emotions, defined by peculiar cultural backgrounds and beliefs. The film also depicts what life is like for teenagers in rural parts and their aspirations for a better life, even if it means having to Japa (leave the country).

Photo Credit: @kunleafo

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Why Sex Education is Important For Children’s Development

Praise Abu: An Easy Guide to Writing a Compelling LinkedIn About

Let Your Voice Be Heard! Get your PVC Today

Patricia Beshel: What does My Body, My Choice Really Mean?

Your Vote Counts! Get Your PVC Today
css.php