We Are Here For Bisola Borha’s Gorgeous Birthday Looks!

Scoop

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Bisola Borha, outstanding event planner and founder of TrendyBEEvents, is celebrating her birthday today with three chic looks that we can’t get enough of.

For her first outfit, she looked like a work of art in a metallic green mini gown with a trail at the back. Bisola accessorised with strappy heel sandals, matching drop earrings, a sleek hairdo, and subtle glam makeup.

Her second look will make any boss lady jealous. Bisola wore an exquisite white power suit styled by FabStyle101 Styling, and she kept her makeup simple and went for a sleek ponytail to draw attention to the outfit.

Check out her third look in the last slide:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Photo Credit: @simon_emmy_ @ahamibeleme @sisivisage

