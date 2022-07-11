RMD, Ngozi Nwosu, Ini Edo & Other Nollywood Faves Spotted at Olu Jacobs’ 80th Birthday

Connect with us

The celebration of renowned Nollywood actor Olu Jacobs‘ 80th birthday was quite the occasion. Family, friends, and colleagues of the Nollywood legend were in attendance.

The regal event had in attendance the likes of Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ayo Sobowale, Taiwo Ajayi-Lycett, Hilda Dokubo, Patience Ozokwo, Kunle Afolayan, Emeka Rollas, Ngozi Nwosu, Victor Osuagwu, Ini Edo and a host of other Nollywood stars.

The occasion was highlighted with beautiful moments of the celebrant and his beautiful wife as well as fun and heartwarming moments.

See highlights from the celebration below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

