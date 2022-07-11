“Afrocity” Season Two is Here! Binge Watch All 6 Episodes of the Ndani TV Series

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In Lagos, everything changes but remains the same. The hustle intensifies but the dream runs farther from reach. Ndani TV is back with the second season of “Afrocity,” a limited web series produced and directed by Daniel Oriahi.

Season one follows Voke, a young man with big dreams who moved to Lagos to pursue his ambition of a great profession. He made a few new friends while sharing a room with his brother who vows to help him live the life he has always desired.

This season stars Chimezie Imo, Paul Utomi, Valerie Dish, Duke Elvis, Audrey Harrison, Bimbo Akintola, Funsho Adeolu, and Broda Shaggi.

Find out how Voke’s story goes in the episodes below:

Episode 1

Episode 2 

Episode 3

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

