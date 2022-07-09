2023 Elections: Peter Obi picks Datti Baba-Ahmed as his Running Mate

Former Anambra State governor and Labour Party presidential aspirant in the 2023 General Elections, Peter Obi, has named Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate.

He announced this during an event in Abuja on Friday, as well as on his official Twitter page.

“Delighted to have @YDBaba_Ahmed walk this journey with all of us to rescue our country. The challenges are huge and growing but surmountable only if we show exemplary leadership. This is precisely what we will offer,” he tweeted.

Thank you so much for all your dedicated support. We will never let you down! -PO — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) July 9, 2022

Baba-Ahmed represented Zaria in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, and then Kaduna North senatorial district from 2011 to 2012.