Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Daughter has Never Had Malaria & She Believes We can Replicate this Globally

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian author and public speaker Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, while speaking at the Kigali Summit for Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases, told the story of how she’s been able to keep her daughter, who turns 7 in October, malaria-free.

She talked about the measures she took to make sure her daughter did not come down with malaria before her 6th birthday, and she was glad she achieved that.

“This, for me, is a very tiny example of what can be achieved when we put our minds to it,” she said, and then went on to add that it is possible to have a malaria-free world if we come together to defeat the parasite.

Watch the speech below:

