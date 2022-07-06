Movies & TV
“Citation” Wins Best International Film at the National Film Awards
Kunle Afolayan’s award-winning 2020 film “Citation“, has yet again snagged another win, this time in the ‘Best International Film’ category at the just-concluded National Film Awards in the United Kingdom.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, he announced the win, writing, “I am glad we got recognized without even lobbying.”
He shared his excitement as the film’s lead characters, Jimmy Jean Louis and Temi Otedola, received the award. The 27-category awards saw other awardees including Jude Law, who won Best Actor for his “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” and Lily Collins in the Best Actress in a TV Series category for “Emily in Paris.”
The movie which is broadly based on true events tells the story of a student who speaks out against her lecturer after she was sexually assaulted by him.
