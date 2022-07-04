Tiwa Savage to Receive Doctor of Music Honour from Alma Mater, University of Kent

Music superstar Tiwa Savage is one of ten inspirational individuals who will be awarded honorary degrees during University of Kent‘s congregation ceremonies at Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals this month, the institution has said.

Tiwa Savage “will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music” on the 15th of July in Canterbury, the statement added.

Professor Dr. Funke Abimbola, MBE, a C-suite Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader, Healthcare executive, and Corporate Lawyer, will also be “made Doctor of Laws for her inspirational career as a senior solicitor and her extensive voluntary work as a mentor and campaigner” on the 14th of July in Cantebury.

The other honorary graduands are:

• Kent alumnus and Emeritus Professor Abdulrazak Gurnah – Doctor of Letters for his distinguished contribution to literature and his reflections and portrayal of the effects of colonialism, the theme of the refugee’s disruption, and the human experiences of a cross-continental journey (Canterbury 11 July)

• Susan Wanless, – Doctor of Music

• Dr Howard Leicester – Doctor of Science

• Professor Kevin Hylton – Doctor of Science

• Mark Lane – Doctor of the University

• Mark Thomas – Doctor of Arts

• Dame Stephanie Shirley – Doctor of the University

• Kent alumnus Kush Kanodia – Doctor of Science

Photo Credit: @tiwasavage