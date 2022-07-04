Connect with us

Inspired Music

Tiwa Savage to Receive Doctor of Music Honour from Alma Mater, University of Kent

Features Inspired

This Kenyan Poet turned Personal Tragedy into a Conversation about Toxic masculinity

Inspired

Seyi Oluyole Moved Back to Nigeria 8 Years Ago to Help Street Kids... Here's the Journey So Far

BN TV Inspired Music

Fireboy joins Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium for a Beautiful Performance of "Peru"

Inspired News

Zvenyika Arifonso is the former Pro Boxer Inspiring a New Generation of Champions in Zimbabwe

Inspired Weddings

AsoEbiBella.com presents – Aso Ebi Style We Love -Vol. 410

Inspired Living

Sandra Chukwudozie Opens Up on Life, Family & Entrepreneurship as she Covers Vanguard Allure

Inspired

Dr Sola Fola-Alade Makes a Case for the Importance of Vision & Planning While Raising Kids

BN TV Inspired Music

Diddy Receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award was a Major Highlight at #BETAwards 2022 | Here's How it Went

BN TV Events Inspired Music

Fireboy DML & Pheelz took the #BETAwards Stages & Lit them Up!

Inspired

Tiwa Savage to Receive Doctor of Music Honour from Alma Mater, University of Kent

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Music superstar Tiwa Savage is one of ten inspirational individuals who will be awarded honorary degrees during University of Kent‘s congregation ceremonies at Canterbury and Rochester cathedrals this month, the institution has said.

Tiwa Savage “will be made Doctor of Music in recognition of her inspirational and international career in music” on the 15th of July in Canterbury, the statement added.

Professor Dr. Funke Abimbola, MBE, a C-suite Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Leader, Healthcare executive, and Corporate Lawyer, will also be “made Doctor of Laws for her inspirational career as a senior solicitor and her extensive voluntary work as a mentor and campaigner” on the 14th of July in Cantebury.

The other honorary graduands are:

• Kent alumnus and Emeritus Professor Abdulrazak Gurnah – Doctor of Letters for his distinguished contribution to literature and his reflections and portrayal of the effects of colonialism, the theme of the refugee’s disruption, and the human experiences of a cross-continental journey (Canterbury 11 July)

• Susan Wanless, – Doctor of Music

• Dr Howard Leicester – Doctor of Science

• Professor Kevin Hylton – Doctor of Science

• Mark Lane – Doctor of the University

• Mark Thomas – Doctor of Arts

• Dame Stephanie Shirley – Doctor of the University

• Kent alumnus Kush Kanodia –  Doctor of Science

Photo Credit: @tiwasavage

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

July 4th: Celebrating Freedom and Diversity | By Mary Beth Leonard, U.S Ambassador to Nigeria

Biodun Da-Silva: Your Talent is Your Seed of Greatness

Kunle Adeyanju biked from #LondonToLagos to Stamp Out Polio; Now he Wants to Share What he Learned

This Kenyan Poet turned Personal Tragedy into a Conversation about Toxic masculinity

Dennis Isong: Smart Moves you Can Make as a Newbie in the Real Estate Business
css.php