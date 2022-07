Folarin Falana aka Falz The Bhad Guy took center stage at the Urban Live Sessions which held at Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos last Friday. The award-winning artist and activist entertained fans with amazing music and awesome vibes.





In attendance were guest appearances and performances by Boy Spice, Magnito, Chyn, Sir Dauda, Shody the Turn Up King, Sammy Walsh & more. In charge of beats and music policy were DJ Dips & Paranormal DJ.