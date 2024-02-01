Connect with us

We are LIVE with Isoken & Ivie Ogiemwonyi at Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024. Join Us!

We are LIVE with Isoken & Ivie Ogiemwonyi at Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024. Join Us!

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Are you ready for a stylish dose of premium entertainment?

BellaStylista sisters — Isoken & Ivie Ogiemwonyi have taken over our Instagram Stories to bring you an interesting Coverage of the Copenhagen Fashion Week 2024 Finale.

 

Isoken is a BellaNaija Style Editor at large cum film & fashion producer and Ivie is a producer & luxury retailer. They will be detailing their experience in Denmark and projecting an exclusive look at the event. Join us now:

📍 Venue: @bellanaijastyle’s Stories on Instagram

🕕 Date: Today, February 1st, 2024

Tune in for the best of fashion and style! 

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com to stay up to date with the latest in African fashion and lifestyle

 

