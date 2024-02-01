Asisat Oshoala Bids Farewell to FC Barcelona, Joins Bay FC in the NWSL

Asisat Oshoala, the six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year, has officially bid farewell to Spanish giants FC Barcelona and embarked on a new adventure with Bay FC in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Asisat’s five-year tenure with Barcelona was nothing short of remarkable. She etched her name in club history, scoring 107 goals in 149 appearances, and played a key role in securing numerous trophies, including two UEFA Women’s Champions League titles, four Primera División titles, and three Copa de la Reina titles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FC Barcelona Femeni (@fcbfemeni)

In a heartfelt message on Instagram, Asisat expressed her gratitude to Barcelona and the city that became her home: “As I bid farewell to this incredible team and the city that has been my home for the past 5 years, I am filled with mixed emotions. It has been an absolute honor and privilege to wear the @fcbfemeni jersey and represent this prestigious club.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asisat Oshoala (M.O.N) (@asisat_oshoala)

Bay FC shared the news on their website:

Bay FC, the Bay Area’s new women’s professional soccer franchise in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), have acquired the rights to Nigerian international Asisat Oshoala through a transfer with FC Barcelona Femení of Liga F in Spain in exchange for a transfer fee, the club announced today. Following the transfer, the forward was signed to a contract through the 2026 season with an option for the 2027 campaign. She will join the team and be added to the roster pending the receipt of her P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC). Oshoala will occupy an international roster spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bay Football Club (@wearebayfc)

“To have the opportunity to add a player of Asisat’s quality, experience and winning pedigree to our roster is an exciting and important day for the club and the NWSL,” said Bay FC General Manager Lucy Rushton. “She brings a top-class mentality to the field combined with pace and technical ability that allows her to lead the line, while also giving those players around her the license to be creative and thrive in space. Asisat is a proven goal scorer at the most elite levels of World football, and she comes here to continue that with Bay FC.”