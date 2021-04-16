BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

It’s the weekend! Wow, how they come so fast. Your time to rest, have fun. Here’s your go-to list for all the exciting events this weekend.

Scroll through to see.

***

The Naming Ceremony

Thespian Muse Productions returns with an audio drama, “The Naming Ceremony”, in a live presentation on a novel social networking app, Clubhouse. There will be six performances from Friday to Sunday with two performances each day. This offering is an adaptation of Sefi Atta’s stage work, which premiered at Theatre Royal Stratford East London as part of the Cultural Exchange at the 2012 Olympics.

Date: Friday, April 16 – Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Time: 5 PM and 11PM WAT/UK & 12 PM and 6 PM EST

Venue: Instagram @theartandtheact

Happy Hour

Friday is always lit with the happy hour crew. It is about to be Just another weekend, are you ready?

Date: Friday, April 16, 2021.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Wave Beach, Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lagos.

Open Mic Live – Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Stand To End Rape (STER) is hosting an open mic live.

Date: Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Instagram @StandToEndRape

RSVP: HERE

Paint & Sip

Date: Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Transcorp Hilton 1, Aguiyi Ironsi St, Maitama 900001, Abuja.

RSVP: ww.artsplashstudio.com or send WhatsApp message to 09099449754

Hay Foundation Africa: Talk Early, Talk Often, Talk Always

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Hay Foundation support groups this month will be focused on creating awareness, talking about consent and creating a safe space to share our experiences. Their first session in Lagos will include a yoga/meditation session, in addition a tour of a beer brewery and tasting with lots to drink and eat, all for a price of 2000 naira only. So register, share invite a friend, a loved one.

Date: Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Time: 1 PM.

Venue: Bature Brewery, 256 Etim Inyang Cres, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: tix.africa/HFA

Let’s Go Kayaking

You can learn how to Kayak this Sunday simply by attending this Kayak Hangout.

Date: Sunday, April 18, 2021.

Time: 3 PM

Venue: Ikoyi

RSVP: [email protected] or 08143207147 IG: @wakawaka.ng

2021 Out On A Limb: Buildbackbetter

Since the OutOnALimb walk started in 2013, it has been successful because of people like you; and has enabled The IREDE Foundation to donate limbs to 187 children. This year, the Global Virtual edition of OutOnALimb is geared towards helping even more Child Amputees live independent and limitless lives just because you are a part of it. Join the movement and let us make a difference again.

Date: Monday, April 19 – Sunday, April 25, 2021.

RSVP: HERE