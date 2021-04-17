Connect with us

Events Promotions

The Celebration of Life of a Matriach - Deaconess Urhoboferere Edematie-Ikuku in Delta State was Star-Studded & Grand

Events Promotions

Every moment from Saratu Danjuma's Bloom (an Evening of Poetry) was surreal

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events Promotions

Get ready for all the Fun as Hustle & Bustle introduces Family Play Time and Capital Comedy Club in Abuja

Events Promotions

Here’s your chance to get a Professional Certification in Customer Service through WAACSP | May 2021

Events

Platform Capital Group celebrates 2021 International World Health Day with Free Medical Tests across 8 different Countries

Events Scoop

Friends & Family Toast to Amaju Pinnick’s Career as He Moves on to FIFA Council Position

Events Promotions

This FirstBank Information Security Webinar will equip You to stay protected in the Digital Age | April 16th

Events Promotions

Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO Sujimoto celebrated his 40th Birthday in grand Style and He is grateful for Friends who do the most | See Photos

Events Promotions

United Bank for Africa is supporting more MSMEs in this edition of their Business Series | April 14th

Events

The Celebration of Life of a Matriach – Deaconess Urhoboferere Edematie-Ikuku in Delta State was Star-Studded & Grand

Published

3 hours ago

 on

What a grand and rousing funeral it was for a sweet mother and devoted Christian, Deaconess Urhoboferere Edematie-Ikuku in Eruemukowharien, Delta State.

Son of the virtuous woman, Chief Michael Edematie-Ikuku and his darling wife, Faith Edematie-Ikuku, his sibling, Rev. Isaac Edematie-Ikuku, and other family members spared no cost to ensure that the 3-day funeral was memorable.

Indeed, the whole town marveled as many dignitaries and celebrities arrived for the ceremonies.

Those who attended included: Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Governor Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker, Delta State, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff Oborevwori, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Engr. Simbi K. Wabote, the helmsman on Nig. Content Dev. Board (NCDMB), Mallam Bala Wunti (GGM, Napims of NNPC), Alfred Temile of Temiĺe & Sons Nig, Chief Victor Eghukaworie of Dewayles Nig., Chief Kenneth Obokun, Chief Ejovi of Ejovi Nig, Chief Tunde Smooth of Smutuns (Marine merchant), Engr Meshack Maichibi (GM, Western Operations SHELL), Femi Bolorunfe of Fabrank Nig. and Chief Olajide Ishola (COO) Pan Ocean & Newcross, Barr. Francesca Etidia, Rev. Dickson Edward, Chief Tunde Smooth, Patience Ozokwor, Ebube Nwagbo, and Uti Nwachukwu. All close friends of Chief Michael Edematie Ikuku.Rev.

 

 

Guests got first-class entertainment from Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Patoranking, Maleke, AY, Basketmouth, Klint De Drunk, Helen Paul, I go Dye, Apororo, and many more.



The ceremonies which began with a wake keep also included a funeral service, interment, reception and after-party.


At the funeral service which was held at Cornerstone Christian Church Int’l, Ikwueghwu Agbarho, Delta State, Rev. Anthony Ogbewei said

Mama came to this world destined to impact humanity”.

The first Bible reading was by Rev. Isaac Edematie-Ikuku, son of the deceased, while the second reading was by Barr. Harrison Edematie-Ikuku.

In his speech, Senator Omo-Agege described the late matriarch as a devout Christian and a philanthropist with an unparalleled commitment to doing things that would advance the Kingdom of God.

Also speaking at the occasion, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Otuaro said:

Mama’s lifetime was marked with indelible accomplishments through her service to God and humanity”

After the service, the late Deaconess was interred at a private ceremony.

Later, there was a reception at Adagwe Grammar School, Ughelli where guests were well pampered.

 

The funeral was rounded off with a thanksgiving service and a lavish reception at KFT Event Centre, Warri.

 

 

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Kristina Marshall: Top 10 Home Design Trends of 2021

#BNCreativesCorner: Nana Frimpong Oduro’s Art Explores the Many Parts of Our Split Personalities

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Slay On with Custom-Made Dresses from Omaji Designs

BN Prose: The Death That Parts Our Ways by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php