The Celebration of Life of a Matriach – Deaconess Urhoboferere Edematie-Ikuku in Delta State was Star-Studded & Grand

What a grand and rousing funeral it was for a sweet mother and devoted Christian, Deaconess Urhoboferere Edematie-Ikuku in Eruemukowharien, Delta State.

Son of the virtuous woman, Chief Michael Edematie-Ikuku and his darling wife, Faith Edematie-Ikuku, his sibling, Rev. Isaac Edematie-Ikuku, and other family members spared no cost to ensure that the 3-day funeral was memorable.

Indeed, the whole town marveled as many dignitaries and celebrities arrived for the ceremonies.

Those who attended included: Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Governor Delta State, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker, Delta State, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff Oborevwori, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Engr. Simbi K. Wabote, the helmsman on Nig. Content Dev. Board (NCDMB), Mallam Bala Wunti (GGM, Napims of NNPC), Alfred Temile of Temiĺe & Sons Nig, Chief Victor Eghukaworie of Dewayles Nig., Chief Kenneth Obokun, Chief Ejovi of Ejovi Nig, Chief Tunde Smooth of Smutuns (Marine merchant), Engr Meshack Maichibi (GM, Western Operations SHELL), Femi Bolorunfe of Fabrank Nig. and Chief Olajide Ishola (COO) Pan Ocean & Newcross, Barr. Francesca Etidia, Rev. Dickson Edward, Chief Tunde Smooth, Patience Ozokwor, Ebube Nwagbo, and Uti Nwachukwu. All close friends of Chief Michael Edematie Ikuku.Rev.

Guests got first-class entertainment from Tiwa Savage, Flavour, Patoranking, Maleke, AY, Basketmouth, Klint De Drunk, Helen Paul, I go Dye, Apororo, and many more.







The ceremonies which began with a wake keep also included a funeral service, interment, reception and after-party.



At the funeral service which was held at Cornerstone Christian Church Int’l, Ikwueghwu Agbarho, Delta State, Rev. Anthony Ogbewei said

“Mama came to this world destined to impact humanity”.

The first Bible reading was by Rev. Isaac Edematie-Ikuku, son of the deceased, while the second reading was by Barr. Harrison Edematie-Ikuku.

In his speech, Senator Omo-Agege described the late matriarch as a devout Christian and a philanthropist with an unparalleled commitment to doing things that would advance the Kingdom of God.

Also speaking at the occasion, Deputy Governor of Delta State, Barr. Otuaro said:

“Mama’s lifetime was marked with indelible accomplishments through her service to God and humanity”

After the service, the late Deaconess was interred at a private ceremony.

Later, there was a reception at Adagwe Grammar School, Ughelli where guests were well pampered.

The funeral was rounded off with a thanksgiving service and a lavish reception at KFT Event Centre, Warri.

