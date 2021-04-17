Every moment from Saratu Danjuma’s Bloom (an Evening of Poetry) was surreal

Connect with us

Published

7 seconds ago

 on

Bloom -An evening of Poetry with Saratu Danjuma held on April 9th, 2021 at Terra Kulture Arena Lounge in Victoria Island, Lagos.

It was a magical evening where guests were left mesmerized as Saratu Danjuma performed seven of her original poems that cut across the subjects of loss, purpose, and love in a moving and graceful manner and backed by an acoustic guitarist.

A percentage of ticket sale proceeds from the event was donated to the She Writes Woman Mental Health Initiative, in a bid to support the incredible work they do in the mental health space in Nigeria.

It was also an extension of Saratu Danjuma’s passion for mental health advocacy. All, in all it was a beautiful event thoroughly enjoyed by all who attended.

 

A post shared by Saratu Danjuma (@saratupoetry)

