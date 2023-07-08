TomTom’s Breathe Academy is taking Music Business to a New Level | Get all the Details from the launch

Connect with us

Published

9 seconds ago

 on

TomTom Candy, a beloved menthol brand operated under Cadbury Nigeria (a subsidiary of Mondelēz International), officially launched Breathe Academy, an immersive learning management platform for music enthusiasts and creatives.

The launch event, which took place at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, featured music performances from up-and-coming artistes, a live demo of the web platform, and a Q&A section.

The platform was officially launched by the Managing Director, Cadbury West Africa, Oyeyimika Adeboye. In attendance were representatives from Cadbury West Africa, experts from the music and entertainment sector, and young music enthusiasts.

Oyeyimika Adeboye affirmed the company’s commitment to supporting young people in making a success of their creative inclinations. “

TomTom is not just a refreshing mint candy, but a brand that recognises its social responsibility, with visible impact. Breathe Academy is an investment by Cadbury Nigeria Plc as our commitment to nurturing the next generation of music-industry trailblazers. We are ecstatic to provide a platform that not only imparts knowledge, but also fosters creativity, community, and success.

Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria plc, Yimika Adeboye, giving a speech during the official unveiling of Breathe Academy, a TomTom Initiative to discover, nurture and showcase budding music artistes in Lagos, Nigeria

Breathe Academy, which has been designed for music creatives between the ages of 18 and 34, provides access to real-time online learning and a comprehensive curriculum covering various facets of the music business.

Students will delve into the art of songwriting; master the intricacies of music production; unlock the secrets of effective artist management; and discover the latest trends in music marketing.

Speaking on TomTom’s investment in music creatives and young talent, Category Lead, Gum and Candy, Cadbury West Africa, Morolake Emokpaire, said,

It is beautiful to see TomTom’s relevance through generations as the only black-and-white striped candy in Nigeria. Whether you are a professional giving a presentation or a music lover needing to clear your throat in the studio, TomTom is right there in your pocket. But it is more than that; it is also about our social mission. For every TomTom we sell, we want to give more value to the youth. We are invested in discovering young creatives and giving them one step up to shine. After sitting with young people to understand the pain points, we realised this was a burden we could easily address. That’s why we are really glad we are here today – because the platform is one of the pillars through which we can nurture young talent. We will do more, but we want our users and fans to spread the word in getting more young creatives on board.

L-R: Marketing Lead West Africa, Cadbury Nigeria, Motsamai Pule; Category Lead, Gum and Candy west Africa, Cadbury Nigeria, Morolake Emokpaire; Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, Yimika Adeboye; and Head, Corporate Communications and Government affairs, Cadbury Nigeria, Frederick Mordi; during the official unveiling of Breathe Academy, a TomTom Initiative to discover, nurture and showcase budding music artistes in Lagos, Nigeria.

A major highlight of the event was the demo presentation by the web development team. The presentation highlighted the user-centric approach to development, creating an intuitive and immersive learning environment for students, and ensuring they have the tools they need to thrive.

In addition to its online offering, Breathe Academy will partner with music stakeholders across the value chain, including record labels and creative management firms, to provide added value to its users, including exclusive access to experienced music executives and stakeholders, depending on defined selection criteria.

L-R: Marketing Lead West Africa, Cadbury Nigeria, Motsamai Pule; Member of the Academy board, David Williams; Former Brand Manager for Gum & Candy Mondelez West Africa, Joan Odafe; Category Lead, Gum and Candy West Africa, Cadbury Nigeria, Morolake Emokpaire; Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, Yimika Adeboye; Head, Corporate Communications and Government Affairs, Cadbury Nigeria, Frederick Mordi; Entertainment Lawyer, Akinyemi Ayinoluwa, and Host, Consultant and Global Marketing Manager Mavin Records, Femi Aribisala; during the official unveiling of Breathe Academy, a TomTom Initiative to discover, nurture and showcase budding music artistes in Lagos, Nigeria.

Breathe Academy was borne out of TomTom’s commitment to discovering, nurturing and showcasing music talent through its ‘Breathe for It’ platform. Some notable winners and beneficiaries of its activities include Mani Lapush and Hayzee who participated in its 2021 Verse Challenge.

TomTom continues to support the growth of music talent through Breathe Academy, strategic partnerships and sponsorship of events, such as the Clout Talk Concert, Ric Hassani Live, Pulse Fiesta, Vector’s Album Listening Party, DJ Consequence’s ‘Vibe of the Year’ party, and the 2022 MTV Base Cypher.

L-R: Host, Consultant and Global Marketing Manager Mavin Records, Femi Aribisala; Creative Consultant / Talent Manager / Podcaster / A&R Consultant, Excel Joab; Music producer/Mix engineer, Focus Ramon; Member of the Academy board, David Williams and Website Designer, Developer and Mentor, Keno Alordiah; during the official unveiling of Breathe Academy, a TomTom Initiative to discover, nurture and showcase budding music artistes in Lagos, Nigeria.

More information on Breathe Academy can be found on their website

Cadbury Nigeria (CNP), a publicly quoted company, is the pioneer cocoa beverage manufacturer offering some of the most loved brands in the country. Cadbury Nigeria is a  74.99%-owned subsidiary of Mondelēz International, a global snacking powerhouse with an impressive portfolio of brands.

The remaining 25.01% of shares are held by a diverse group of indigenous, individual and institutional investors. A front-runner in beverages, confectionery and gum, Cadbury Nigeria’s quality products–Bournvita, Hot Chocolate 3-in-1, TomTom, Buttermint, and Clorets–are market leaders in their respective consumer segments.

For more information visit the Cadbury website

Mondelēz International helps people to snack right in over 150 countries across the world. With global net revenues of approximately $28.7 billion in 2021, it is one of the world’s largest snack companies.

The company also makes and sells gum and candies, as well as various dairy, groceries and powdered beverage goods in select markets. It operates in over 80 countries and employs approximately 80,000 people worldwide in our factories, offices, research and development facilities, and distribution activities. You can also visit Mondelez International

