“Giving back is the new luxury!” – CEO of Sujimoto celebrates his 40th Birthday by giving Scholarships to Students of the Lagos free Slum School

Over 400 students of the Bright Achiever’s School, a free slum school community project for disadvantaged children in Ilaje Bariga, were beneficiaries of the benevolence of the MD/CEO of Sujimoto Group – Sijibomi Ogundele, on the occasion of his 40th birthday, during a charity visit to the community.

Speaking during the visit, Sijibomi Ogundele who came bearing loads of gifts and cash prizes for the children was touched by their plight and recounted his experience as a student in Oko-oba Primary school, Agege. “I know what it means to be poor and I have experienced what it means to not have food to eat. The fact these kids are in a public school doesn’t in any way affect who they will become in the future. I also attended a public school too – Oko-oba Primary School, but today I don’t look like it to the glory of God. I believe that these kids are destined for success.

According to Sijibomi, “Giving back is the new luxury! If it doesn’t impact, then it is not luxury”. The young CEO who rose to fame as a result of his hard work and dedication to changing the lives of Nigerians through luxury real estate shed more light on Sujimoto Group’s CSR philosophy.

“For us at Sujimoto, giving back is not a CSR Initiative or a PR stunt, it is our lifestyle. As an organization, generosity is ingrained into our DNA. I remember while growing up, we had a lot of relatives living with us and my Mum took responsibility for their education. Some were people we were not even related to, yet my Mum will ensure they eat the same food and wear the same clothes as her children. She would say to us then when we grumble as kids ‘Òkè lọwọ́ afunni ńgbé,’ meaning the hand that gives never lacks.

Speaking on the tenacity of the children, Sijibomi remarked “Never have I seen children that lacked so much, yet still filled with hope and excitement. While they are not responsible for the ovarian card life dealt them, but their show of character and dedication is an indication that they will drag the bull by the horn!”

It was very emotional seeing the kids in a state of excitement and renewed hope as the Sujimoto train dished out bags of goodies. Speaking to the children, Sijibomi admonished them on the importance and value of education. According to him, “One child can change the destiny of a nation”.

The birthday boy commended the founder of the free Slum School (Bright Achiever’s School) for such a selfless initiative emphasizing that our society needs more selfless people and outstanding initiatives like this. He supported the organization with a cash donation and also promised a free scholarship for the best 10 students and a yearly support package for the Institution. According to him; “The foundation of the Free Slum School was laid on the principle of Generosity!”

Sijibomi was full of appreciation to his friends who not only surprised him with a dinner party but also put together the Charity visit to celebrate his 40th birthday. According to him, “I am forever grateful and indebted to these amazing friends, turned family, who have proven that a man’s true worth is measured by the quality of his network.

Sijibomi Ogundele is the MD of Sujimoto Construction, the Luxury Real Estate Company in Nigeria, and the Developer of LeonardoBySujimoto, the 24 storey luxury building, including private Cinema and full home automation; the Lucrezia, the 14 Storey Residential High-Rise with premium features and facilities; the QueenAminaBySujimoto, a first-of-its-kind luxury tower located in highbrow Abuja; and the developer of the proposed Sujimoto Tower in Downtown Dubai.

