Obi Cubana & Lush Eby Are 17 Years Strong and Still Loving Out Loud

It may be mid‑year rather than Valentine’s season, yet social feeds insist that romance is working overtime. First came Made Kuti’s Instagram tribute to his wife, Nedo, who marked her 27th birthday with a caption so affectionate it lingered long after the scroll. That tenderness hardly had time to settle before another couple stepped into view.

Enter nightlife entrepreneur Obi Cubana and philanthropist Lush Eby, celebrating seventeen years of marriage with a quiet escape. Their shared video opens on a balcony overlooking sapphire water and distant islands, location undisclosed, although the intimacy is crystal clear. They trade kisses, lean into private jokes, and look entirely at ease with the life they have built.

Cubana’s second clip stitches together moments across the years: holiday selfies, candle‑lit dinners, family snapshots with their sons. The continuity is deliberate, leading directly to the words he posted beneath:

17yrs of loving you ….

17yrs of living with you as my wife….

17yrs of peace of mind, happiness and prosperity ….

Thank you for the joy you bring, for the prayers you render…..!

Thank you for raising our boys as boys should be raised…..!

Thank you for loving me unconditionally…..!

Thank you for all the sacrifices you make for the family…

I love you today and forever ❤️

Happy 17th wedding anniversary, forever to go my love

Try not to melt, although melting appears to be the point.

