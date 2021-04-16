Connect with us

Get ready for all the Fun as Hustle & Bustle introduces Family Play Time and Capital Comedy Club in Abuja

Top Abuja nightclub and restaurant, and undoubtedly one of the best in Africa, Hustle & Bustle has spiced up its Sunday activities by introducing Family Play Time and Capital Comedy Club as important segments of the show.
Hustle and Bustle, a multibillion naira club and restaurant co-owned by top Nigerian socialites, Obi Cubana of Cubana Group, Uyi Ogbebor, and Ayokunle Akinbode of HWP Group is strategically located on 80, Amino Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja.
The management of the club and restaurant has now officially announced that from April 18, 2021, patrons will be entertained with a newly introduced comedy show, titled Capital Comedy Club featuring  Shortcuts, M.C Bob, M.C Papi, Buchi, and a host of other comedians.
Capital Comedy Club will hold every Sunday from 6 pm at the Hustle, which is the club segment. Fun lovers are to contact 08181208793 for table reservations.
Meanwhile, Family Play Time, whose title suggests its meaning will hold every Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm at the restaurant section to entertain patrons. The ‘play time‘ meant for family, including children and their parents will include Games, Music, Comedy, Bouncing Castle, Food buffets, Drinks, and others.
For further inquiries, call 08181208793 or 08161705398.
According to the management, there shall be no entry without a face mask.
——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content
