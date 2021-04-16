Hey Ladies! Melodia is serving Unique and Sophisticated Ready-to-Wear Designs for you

This women’s wear brand takes the casual leisure fashion to a daring ethereal new level with its debut RTW designs.

Featuring a daring scintillating range of stylishly hot casual and evening wear outfits designed for the confident fun-loving African woman.

The expertise of this brand is in the anchoring belief that every African woman is unique. A huge number of fabric prints, color palettes, and styles can enhance the beauty of a woman specifically. And showcasing this at a budget is at the heart of the Melodia label.

In the words of the creative designer for the brand: “Melodia is an inclusive brand. From the girl next door to celebrities and models, everyone has a right to show their inner beauty and have fun doing it without breaking the bank. The RTW design gives women the confidence to be audacious, happy, and free in their own skin”.

Here is a look at our new designs:

The Andrea Criss-Cross Patterned Dress, The Tara Symmetrical Patterned Dress, The Petra Strip Short-Sleeved Cotton Dress, and The Mica Mustard Highslit Dress.

Ready to place your order? For more on the designs and to place your order, please visit their website and social media handles on Twitter and Instagram.

