Ariston redefines the Water Heating Category in Nigeria, introduces Aures range of Electric instant Water Heaters in the Market

Ariston Thermo Heating Technology Nigeria, a member of the Ariston Thermo Group – a global leader in thermal comfort solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial usage, has introduced the Ariston Aures range of instant water heaters into the Nigerian market.

Announcing the introduction of the new range into the market, the Director, Central Africa, Ariston Thermo Group, Gaurav Bisaria, disclosed that the new Aures range of electric Instant water heater borne out of the group’s vision of delivering sustainable comfort to everyone, everywhere even when it seems impossible.

The need to provide the end-users with an Instant water heater that can deliver a smooth, fast, never-before hot water experience was identified in the Nigerian market. Additionally, many houses in Nigeria do not have the hot and cold pipes required for the installation of the storage water heaters, making it difficult to install water heaters in such houses.

The Aures range of Electric Instant Water Heater was specially designed with these problems in mind, enabling everyone the comfort of the hot water experience.

Bisaria revealed that Aures, which is available in different power options (up to 36KW), comes with instant water heating technology for unlimited hot water at hyper-speed which saves time, ensuring that hot water is always ready whenever it is needed. He explained that Aures has been designed to produce hot water at a constant temperature without variation guaranteeing total protection against the sudden increase in water temperature, all to satisfy the customers’ hot water needs.

“Aures is the fastest way to provide unlimited hot water whenever you need it, for comfort and good bathing experience. One unique benefit of Aures electric instant water heaters is that the hot water is delivered instantaneously and maintains a constant temperature all through the duration of the bath,” he said.

He further noted that the Aures range of Instant Water Heaters, which can fit into existing piping in the house, are available in two types – single point and multipoint.

According to him, while the single point is suitable for use with the shower handle provided with the product, the multipoint type can deliver hot water to different bathrooms and taps within the house, making both types ideal for families of various sizes.

He also noted that single point type can be extended to be a perfect fit for the family provided they are more than a unit while in the case of multipoint, 1 unit can be used to supply hot water for as many bathrooms or washing basins in homes, hotels or even offices as possible.

The new Aures is a compact and elegant brand specially designed and manufactured with cutting-edge technology for optimum performance, ease of use, energy efficiency, quality, and safety which Ariston is reputed for.

The Ariston Aures range of water heaters introduced into the Nigerian market includes Aures Slim, Aures Slim Multi, Aures Slim Flow, and Aures Slim Display and they are useful and most needed in salons, medical clinics, hotels, and households as well as for industries requiring hot water in large quantities.

The Aures range of Electric Instant Water Heaters are available in distributors and partner stores nationwide.

About Ariston Thermo Group

Ariston is the leading and most international brand in the Ariston Thermo Group. Born in Fabriano, Italy, in 1930, Ariston is now the global expert of the heating and water heating sectors.

Ariston brings comfort to the homes of millions of families in the world every day, providing excellent quality products, characterized by advanced performance, everlasting quality, and iconic Italian style. Thanks to these features, Ariston takes up the challenge to bring comfort to everyone, even where it seems hard or impossible to find it.

