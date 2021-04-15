Here’s your chance to get a Professional Certification in Customer Service through WAACSP | May 2021

Smarting from the 2021 induction held last month for the 2019 & 2020 cohorts, the West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAACSP) will hold the Basic Certification in Customer Service (BCCS) program next month.

The 1st diet of the BCCS program will take place over two weekends in May, 20-22 and 27-29. Whilst last year witnessed the inaugural online sessions with Ghana and Nigeria as the participating countries, the body has added the Gambia as part of this year’s program with the program also continuing online.

The BCCS program is the entry-level certification in customer service that avails successful participants being accredited as ‘Certified Customer Service Professionals’ [CCSP] and provisional member of the West Africa Association of Customer Service professionals. WAACSP is West Africa‘s regional association certifying, listing, and rating service professionals in the region.

In the release announcing the upcoming diet, Board chairperson Yvonne Ohui MacCarthy states;

“All metrics used for last year’s diets including the use of external examiners, pre-program tests, after module test, practical training in CRM tools with scenario-based case input practice and the 3R certification arbitration of Review, Resit, and or Re-Certify will all be utilized for the diet.”

Also confirmed is the inaugural edition of the Advanced certification in customer service (ACCS) for professionals, supervisors, experienced managers, mid and senior-level executives, HODs in customer service billed for July 2021 with further details due next month.

WAACSP is at the forefront of professionalizing customer service, rating practitioners, providing education in service delivery, and leading the advocacy for an improved and better quality of service delivery across the region.

See program details below:

Certification: BCCS

Date: May 20-22 & 27-29, 2021.

Training mode: Online via waacsp partners e-school portal and Zoom classroom.

Others:

Participants from participating countries will work collectively on service culture projects, share experience

from their country and network.

It promises to be yet another rewarding certification session for participants. Aside from being certified, also comes an opportunity to be listed and profiled on the waacsp members portal, a great window for CS professional recruitment regionally and on the international platform: The waacsp listed member’s page account for nearly 1 in 4 CS employment in Nigeria in 2019. You too can leverage on this.

To be a part of this program, click here.

Are you currently practicing as a customer service professional? join WAACSP as a professional member or fellow. Click membership to get started.

For more details on all WAACSP activities, use any of the channels below:

Web: www.thewaacsp.com

Email: [email protected]

Chat/call: +234 702 500 3527

Follow WAACSP on media

Twitter: @waacsp

Facebook: WAACSP

Instagram: @waacsp_english

——————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content