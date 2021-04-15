Connect with us

Promotions

Whoop! It's been 10 Years of Game of Thrones - Here's how You can binge all Seasons + More extras for the Super-Fans

Events Promotions

Here’s your chance to get a Professional Certification in Customer Service through WAACSP | May 2021

Events Promotions

This FirstBank Information Security Webinar will equip You to stay protected in the Digital Age | April 16th

Promotions

With PopRev, a partnership between uduX and PiggyVest, Music Lovers can now invest in Artists

Events Promotions

Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO Sujimoto celebrated his 40th Birthday in grand Style and He is grateful for Friends who do the most | See Photos

Events Promotions

United Bank for Africa is supporting more MSMEs in this edition of their Business Series | April 14th

Promotions

Smirnoff InfamousMix pilot episode hits airwaves & You should look out for It

Promotions

Join the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing Challenge + Get a Refund when you buy the New Oraimo Watch

Promotions

Nikki Billie Jean of 'All Things Ankara' talks about her Opportunity to style some of Cardi B's African Print looks

Promotions

Ethical Fashion Initiative Accelerator Programme Designers discuss being an Emerging Brand in the Global Fashion Market

Promotions

Whoop! It’s been 10 Years of Game of Thrones – Here’s how You can binge all Seasons + More extras for the Super-Fans

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s been a decade since the first episode of Game of Thrones came to our screens and HBO is celebrating with a month-long #MaraThrone. Marathon, get it? Here in Africa, if you want to re-watch the epic fantasy series, there’s only one place to find all eight seasons: Showmax.

If this is your first time watching Game of Thrones, settle in for 73 action-packed episodes of vengeful kings and queens, dire wolves, white walkers, and a red wedding. It’s all going down in Westeros.

To celebrate the Iron Anniversary, Showmax has a two-part special.

The Game of Thrones Reunion Hosted by Conan O’Brien

Stream the cast reunion hosted by the legendary Conan O’Brien, featuring fan favorites like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Jason Momoa, and more. This will get you in your feels, we promise. 

More extras for the superfans

Stream Game of Thrones: The Last Watch and Game of Thrones: Behind the Scenes, both focus on the filming of the final season. 

HBO also has a Game of Thrones spin-off in production, It’s called House of the Dragon and begins filming next year.

What are you waiting for? Head to Westeros now!.

Showmax is an online streaming service and subscriptions start from N1450 a month. Better yet, download the Showmax app and watch Game of Thrones on your phone. You can download episodes when you’re on Wi-Fi, watch them offline, and delete them to make space for more.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————Sponsored Content 

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Slay On with Custom-Made Dresses from Omaji Designs

BN Prose: The Death That Parts Our Ways by Uzezi Agboge

BN Hot Topic: When it Comes to Profiling People Negatively, Are We All Hypocrites?

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
Advertisement
css.php