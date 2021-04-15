Connect with us

This FirstBank Information Security Webinar will equip You to stay protected in the Digital Age | April 16th

Friends & Family Toast to Amaju Pinnick’s Career as He Moves on to FIFA Council Position

Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO Sujimoto celebrated his 40th Birthday in grand Style and He is grateful for Friends who do the most | See Photos

United Bank for Africa is supporting more MSMEs in this edition of their Business Series | April 14th

Mode Men Magazine Celebrates 15th Anniversary with 15 New Covers | See All the Photos

Here's a Glimpse of All the Laughter & Fun at the AY Live Show

Big win for JA Eswatini as they bag the 10th JA Africa Company of the Year (COY) Award

Etienying Akpanusong is proffering Solutions to Societal Menace with the launch of her Book “My Etiquette and I”

Unilever Nigeria, makers of Knorr & Lipton celebrated the International Women's Month in distinct Style | See Highlights

Edo State was the host with the most for the Opening Ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival

This FirstBank Information Security Webinar will equip You to stay protected in the Digital Age | April 16th

6 hours ago

FirstBank of Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading financial inclusion services providers has announced a webinar to sensitize individuals and businesses with useful information on being protected in today’s digital age.

The virtual event is scheduled to hold by noon on Friday, April 16th, 2021 with “Staying Protected Amidst the Pandemic Chaos” being the topic to be discussed at the event.

Registration is ongoing for the event via this link.

Today’s world, largely referred to as the digital age has been influenced by information technology which has optimized the way we carry out our individual and business activities.

However, the current age has been marred by illicit activities like identity theft, internet fraud amongst many others which poses a risk to the safety of individuals and businesses.

Attending the webinar will have participants knowledgeably equipped with vital information that will ensure they make informed decisions, thereby promoting their safety whilst staying protected against possible risks and malicious attacks.

Tope Aladenusi, Chief Strategy Officer & Cyber Risk Services Leader, Deloitte West Africa; Confidence Staveley, Cyber Security Evangelist/ Founder, Cybersafe Foundation and Harrison Nnaji, Chief Information Security Officer, FirstBank will lead the discussion at the event.

Speaking on the planned Webinar, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank Group noted that

The world as a global village is associated with not just benefits but also risks of cyberattack and for individuals, businesses, and governments to make the best out of the digital and online opportunities, they need to be deliberate in protecting themselves against cybersecurity threats”.

He further commented that “In today’s digital age, which the pandemic has accelerated the embrace, cyberattacks are occurring at an alarming rate across the world. As such, no individual, business or government entity with a digital and online presence is immune to cyberattacks; and the financial, physical and legal implications of an attack can be significantly upsetting.’’

In conclusion, he enjoined everyone to participate in the forthcoming webinar as it is a viable opportunity to stay informed whilst being abreast with current trends that are pivotal to promoting safety in today’s world that is driven by information technology.

