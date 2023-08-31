Confidence Staveley (Sisi Nerd) Details Her Journey into Cyber Security in New Episode of “Omon’s Couch”

In today’s episode of her show “Omon’s Couch”, Omon Odike has a chat with cyber security leader and global speaker, Confidence Staveley (aka Sisi Nerd).

Confidence shares what motivated her journey into cyber security, how she’s become the most celebrated African woman in the industry, how the name Sisi Nerd came about, the challenges of being an entrepreneur, becoming a global speaker, and more.

Watch: