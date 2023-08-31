Frank Edoho chats with Teju Babyface on the Latest Episode of the Deep Dive Podcast

Connect with us

BN TV

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Nigerian talk show host Olateju Oyelakin, aka Teju Babyface, has shared a new episode of his insightful show, “The Teju Babyface Deep Dive Podcast.”

In this episode, Teju Babyface sits with the renowned television presenter and host of the popular Nigerian television show “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?.” Frank discusses how he deals with trolls on Twitter, the challenges of marriage, “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” and more!

Watch:

Avatar photo

