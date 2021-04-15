Connect with us

Promotions

With PopRev, a partnership between uduX and PiggyVest, Music Lovers can now invest in Artists

Events Promotions

Sijibomi Ogundele, CEO Sujimoto celebrated his 40th Birthday in grand Style and He is grateful for Friends who do the most | See Photos

Events Promotions

United Bank for Africa is supporting more MSMEs in this edition of their Business Series | April 14th

Promotions

Smirnoff InfamousMix pilot episode hits airwaves & You should look out for It

Promotions

Join the #oraimoWatchFunUnboxing Challenge + Get a Refund when you buy the New Oraimo Watch

Promotions

Nikki Billie Jean of 'All Things Ankara' talks about her Opportunity to style some of Cardi B's African Print looks

Promotions

Ethical Fashion Initiative Accelerator Programme Designers discuss being an Emerging Brand in the Global Fashion Market

Promotions

Giorgio Armani Unveils its new Feminine Scent, Sì Eau De Parfum Intense for the Sophisticated Woman

Events Promotions

Edo State was the host with the most for the Opening Ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival

Events Promotions

Global Wissen Consult just launched a 3-in-1 Platform for Digital Skills Training & Opportunities 

Promotions

With PopRev, a partnership between uduX and PiggyVest, Music Lovers can now invest in Artists

Published

1 hour ago

 on

uduX, Nigeria’s first indigenous music streaming platform announces a new product called PopRev that will allow fans to become investors in the music catalog of artists, and share in their earnings. This will enhance the connection that exists between the artists and music lovers as fans will be able to make money whilst supporting the artists they love.

uduX will launch the program in May 2021 and it will be in partnership with renowned online savings and investment platform, PiggyVest. “PopRev will give artists access to funding, with no intention of buying out their masters. We’re creating a new artist revenue model driven by fans’ social engagement and the new normal of ‘sharing’. We want to give investors access to metrics and the performance of their investments on-demand. For the wider industry, we’re providing a leg-up to the untapped potential of musical talent in the African diaspora,” says Chidi Okeke, CEO of uduX.

Nigerian international Afrobeats star, Davido cosigns the PopRev platform, tagging it as timely and needful. “The COVID-19 and lockdown situation made it more obvious than ever that it is not sustainable for artists to depend solely on live performances to fund and extend their art. An initiative like PopRev will afford a lot of creators who struggled through the lockdown the privilege to create without concerns of funding. This is timely and needful,” Davido comments.

PiggyVest as the financial partner will provide a clear path to accountability, revenue generation, and allocation for investors. Through the uduX platform (online and app), investors will be able to track their investment and obtain real-time insights into the streaming performance of the music they have invested in. There will also be call-to-actions that’ll allow them to invite friends on to the platform to listen to the artists’ music, share on social media, and also participate in the chance to win real-time experiences with these artists. Investors will then share in the equity that these projects generate.

CEO of PiggyVest (Somto), says uduX is a very innovative solutions platform within the music ecosystem and we’re thrilled to work with them. This is a music business solution that builds equity for African artists and it will be very attractive to our investors.  We believe this product will help shape a new business model of revenue generation and open up the market for more data-driven investment.”

PopRev will also operate cohesively with a collective of trusted experts that will offer value-added services to guide artists on how best to maximize and deploy the funds received, to level up. One of the network of experts, King Smade, CEO of SMADE Group and co-founder of Afronation and YAM Carnival comments; “I am excited because PopRev will empower more and new artists to create at the highest level so we can export and represent the continent’s culture globally.”

Other strategic partners are;

  • MAD Solutions, led by Bugwu Aneto-Okeke – one of Africa’s leading digital content distributors and music aggregators with operations in Nigeria, South Africa, and the U.S.
  • Made in Africa, a 360 management solutions company led by Kamal Ajiboye that manages representation for an extensive portfolio of African music heavyweights will helm artists and image development and secure live show and partnership opportunities.
  • Pushing Good Music (PGM), reputed as one of Nigeria’s premier independent music curation communities led by Douglas Jekan who wears multiple hats as also Head of Music at Beat FM, a conglomerate of multiple radio stations. PGM, reputed to have cultivated the Nigerian alternative music scene and offered artists like Odunsi the Engine, Santi, Lady Donli, Amaarae, Johnny Drille, and a long list of new school giants their early push will offer A&R, curation, and radio support services as part of the PopRev core team.

uduX’s PopRev will be launching in mid-May with the first set of artists to be announced shortly.

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

BN Prose: The Death That Parts Our Ways by Uzezi Agboge

BN Hot Topic: When it Comes to Profiling People Negatively, Are We All Hypocrites?

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Book Excerpt: The Treasure In Your Vagina by Eniola Olaosebikan

Rita Chidinma: The One Time I was Threatened Because of Jollof Rice
Advertisement
css.php