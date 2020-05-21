West Africa Association of Customer Service Professionals (WAACSP) – the umbrella body for customer service professionals in the ECOWAS region will hold the 2020 training and certification programme in Nigeria and Ghana this quarter.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the biannual exercise will hold via WAACSP online platform in conjunction with its training partner organizations in Ghana and Nigeria.

The 2020-2022 new curriculum framework which will be deployed for the forthcoming session will witness a huge input on excellent service delivery across all channels (online/offline) as well as practical application and usage of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tools to prepare participants for the customer service industry and the new challenges post COVID-19. On a whole, it’s 6 modules; 3-4days programme with core emphasis on how participants can provide excellent service delivery online/offline and improve customer experience. Participants will have access to the school portal and programme materials automatically on registration to study on ahead of the stipulated days of training. It’s a robust training programme with a focus on technology and the future of jobs – the backbone of this season’s training.

The projection indicates customer service jobs will top list of online/work from home (WFH) recruitment in the next 12 months and as such organizations, service delivery and givers should embrace new ways of not only meeting expectations but staying updated and providing excellent service delivery.

The WAACSP certification programme pre Covid19 was a 40% offline 60% online training and certification process, this session will be 100% online.

Details:

Nigeria: June 2020

Ghana: July 2020

Duration: 3-4 days

Fee: $40 (or equivalent in country’s local currency)

Qualification: Minimum of polytechnic Diploma or equivalent in the country of training.

The WAACSP membership and certification programme is open to professionals across all career /industry; accounting, financial services, engineering, medical/health, banking, entertainment/hospitality, administration etc.

Successful participants from the programme will be certified as customer service professionals and member West Africa Association of Customer Service professionals with their profiles updated on WAACSP’s professional members’ page which have been a good resource ground for organizations and HR executives within the region to source and recruit customer service professionals. (View Waacsp professionals page HERE.

For details on how to participate click HERE.

Contact:

Nigeria: +234 7085556666

Ghana: +233 54 323 3390

Website: www.thewaacsp.com

Email: [email protected]

Keep updated on the program by following the #Waacsp2020Certification and #CSS2020 on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content