Trust Us, You Don’t Want to Miss our InstaLive Session with Yvonne Orji & Chigul 

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Our very own Yvonne Orji is coming to our InstaLive today! How amazing is that?

The Nigerian-American actress and comedian who is majorly known for playing Molly on HBO’s “Insecure”, will be joining comedian Chioma Omeruah aka Chigul for an interview session and it promises to be fun and laughter-filled.

Make sure to clear out your schedule for tonight and prepare for an unforgettable experience.

Date: Thursday, May 21, 2020.
Time: 9 PM.
Venue@bellanaijaonline InstaLive.

BellaNaija.com

