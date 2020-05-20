Everything We Know About the Next Edition of #BBNaija

Fans of the much-loved reality show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), we’ve got exciting news for you.

The organisers of the show, Multichoice, has announced that the fifth season of the show will premiere in July 2020.

Speaking on the return of BBNaija, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said, “Big Brother Naija has been widely regarded as one of Africa’s biggest entertainment exports, being the biggest showcase of Nigeria’s diversity outside of core Nollywood. This fifth season promises to be more adventurous, exciting and entertaining, and will undoubtedly be the biggest thing on African television in 2020.”

Mr Ugbe added: “The timing of the show is also particularly important, given the dominance of the COVID-19 pandemic; auditions for the fifth edition will now hold online and viewers and stakeholders alike can rest assured knowing that global best practices, precautions and preventive measures will be followed throughout the show, even as we guarantee the premium entertainment BBNaija is renowned for.”

The reality TV show has produced some of Nigeria’s biggest TV personalities since its maiden edition in 2006. Some of these personalities include Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke and more recently, Mercy Eke, Mike Edwards, Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre, Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora, Bamike “BamBam” Olawunmi, Tunde “Teddy A” Adenibuyan, Efe Ejeba, Bisola Aiyeola and Tokunbo “Tboss” Idowu.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming season: