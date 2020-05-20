Connect with us

Even More Celebrity TikTok Accounts You're Probably Missing Out On

Did you see our last post on celeb accounts on TikTok that you absolutely have to follow?

With all of us inside our homes, physical distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, our creatives can’t help but be creative, and they’re channeling this energy through creating content on TikTok.

They’re taking up challenges, singing, dancing, and just generally faffing around.

Want some entertainment while you’re home or at work? Follow these accounts:

Genevieve Nnaji

Blaqbonez

Khafi

Tacha

Omawumi

Maleek Berry

Tobi Bakre

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

