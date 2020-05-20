Scoop
Even More Celebrity TikTok Accounts You’re Probably Missing Out On
With all of us inside our homes, physical distancing to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, our creatives can’t help but be creative, and they’re channeling this energy through creating content on TikTok.
They’re taking up challenges, singing, dancing, and just generally faffing around.
Want some entertainment while you’re home or at work? Follow these accounts:
Genevieve Nnaji
Genevieve has joined tiktok too😃😃🥰 pic.twitter.com/bjoZsKuAun
— JUMMAI (@juumjuum__a) April 2, 2020
Blaqbonez
Khafi
View this post on Instagram
Saying hello to all 1.2 million of you!!! 😍😍😍 Thought I'd share a little bit about me for everyone who's new 😁 For those who've been riding with me did you find out anything new? Ps – I'm back on Tiktok too! Today's a good day 😇 #ACupOfKhafi @fashionnova FashionNovaPartner
Tacha
Omawumi
Maleek Berry
View this post on Instagram
The most stubborn jam. 😂 who would’ve thought 4 years on it’d go viral again, and on Tik tok too looll!! Just hit 80 million YouTube views too. Love my supporters forever. Also MAJOR Shout out to all the dancers that made the song blow in the first place back in 2016. This one song has been the soundtrack to many amazing memories ❤️ God works in mysterious ways…anyway I’ll be back again with new (timeless) music 🙂✌🏾 TikTok : @maleekberry #Kontrol #BerrysRoom
Tobi Bakre