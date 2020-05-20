We Can Totally Relate to these Posts about 2020 Ruining People’s Plans

Look, guys, we even shared our 2020 plans with you guys. We had such lofty hopes! And now? Well, we’re pushing it!

And we’re not the only ones. Looks like 2020 and the coronavirus came and swept away major plans people had.

People wanted to travel. They were going to throw the biggest wedding and birthday parties. They wanted to move countries, start new jobs.

And now everything is on hold.

So how best to let out that frustration? By posting memes on social media, of course.

Best part is the memes are hilarious, so we can laugh and cry at the same time.

Enjoy:

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/OAxrkWMDi7 — Triple Threat (@Queerxoxox) May 18, 2020

My plans 2020 2020 pic.twitter.com/5cMcGCZUQ3 — Don’t Worry About It Sweetheart (@BkJay_Early) May 19, 2020

my plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/qLK8wmOqWC — stan of cleves (@alex_abads) May 18, 2020

The child represents my plans for 2020 and the monkey on the motorbike represents 2020… https://t.co/AkV41JVedQ — Darryl Harrison Ford II (@darrylford) May 4, 2020

How all my plans over past years have been successful executed until I entered 2020. https://t.co/Gjh0xkqILj — 👑𝑴𝒖𝒚𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒆𝒏 𝑯𝒂𝒚𝒌𝒂𝒚™👑 (@FortunateMuyi) April 19, 2020

My Plans 2020 pic.twitter.com/UzHyUgj9Ws — Jeff Harvey (@JTHMovement) May 20, 2020