Janelle Monáe is the Perfect Muse for Vanity Fair's June 2020 Issue

Janelle Monáe is the Perfect Muse for Vanity Fair’s June 2020 Issue

Published

39 mins ago

Singer, rapper, and actress, Janelle Monáe is the cover star for Vanity Fair‘s June 2020 issue.

Janelle Monáe opens up about anxiety, hope and how she’s filling her days in isolation in a Zoom interview with Vanity Fair. For the cover shot which was also done via Zoom, the “Homecoming” lead wearing a Chanel coat, speaks on her new roles on Amazon’s “Homecoming” and in the upcoming horror movie  “Antebellum”.

During isolation, Janelle Monáe has been reflecting on the shortcomings of the US government.

“There can be a real uprising,” Monáe says of society post-pandemic. “The majority of us do not want to continue to see things be the way that they are. We’re demanding better health care for ourselves, demanding people listen to scientists as it pertains to the environment, as it pertains to our health.”

On dealing with the current crisis

I’ve been trying to help the band and the crew as much as I can. I’ve been doing a lot of organizing, because we are not all in the same boat. Staying at home for me is different than staying at home and not working for a mom with five kids, when she’s single and can’t afford to pay her rent or pay for food for her kids.

On her role as Veronica in the upcoming horror movie  “Antebellum”

I knew that taking on this role was going to take a lot of deep diving emotionally.

This role is the hardest role that I’ve done because it directly connects the past, present, and the future. I went back and forth with, ‘Should I do this? People are gonna think I’m crazy.’  It wasn’t until I did some deep meditation—and I saw so many women that reminded me of Veronica, from Maxine Waters to AOC to all of the strong women in our government—that I said, ‘Yes, I should do this.’ This scares me, and the conversations need to be had because our past will directly determine our future.

Read Janelle Monáe’s full Vanity Fair cover story here.

Photo Credit: janellemonae | vanityfair

