This Trailer for “Antebellum” starring Janelle Monáe is Intense! WATCH

BN TV

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The official trailer for the upcoming Hollywood horror film “Antebellum“, starring Janelle Monáe in the lead role, written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz is out.

The soon-to-be-released film stars Janelle Monáe alongside Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Robert Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

It follows the life of a woman called Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe), living an idyllic life with her husband and daughter, Veronica is “chosen”, and finds herself working as a slave in the United States before the Civil War after which slavery was abolished.

It was scheduled to be released on April 24, 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be released on August 21, 2020.

Watch the trailer below:

