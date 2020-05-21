You’ve Got to WATCH the First Episode of Netflix’s African Original “Blood & Water”

Connect with us

The wait is finally over!

Netflix’s latest African Original, “Blood & Water” is finally here guys, and you’ve been invited to partake in this special screening of the very first episode to celebrate the launch of the new series… Yay!

Click here, in case you missed the trailer and B.T.S photos.

Join in on the drama, mystery, intrigue and meet Puleng, Fikile, Chris, Wendy, KB, Wade and the rest of the Parkhusrt College crew. The series stars breakout actress Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff and Dillon Windvogel.

The 6-part series centres on Puleng Khumalo, an intelligent and impulsive 16-year-old with a secret to hide. The teenager engineers her transfer to Parkhurst College in a desperate bid to investigate the 17-year cold case of her older sister’s disappearance. Abducted at birth, Fikile’s disappearance has cast a shadow over Puleng’s life, and she’s determined to solve the case.

Watch the first episode below:

