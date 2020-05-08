Something Awesome is Coming & It is Netflix’s African Original “Blood & Water”

Africa is alive with young creative talent, as evidenced by the Netflix African Original Young Adult Drama series, “Blood & Water“, that’s soon to hit the screens of millions of viewers in 190 countries around the world.

So it was only fitting that Netflix gathered 5 talented young local photographers; Neo Baepi, Jonathan Ferreira, Lindsey Appolis, Tegan Smith and Mosa Hlope to capture a range of stunning behind the scenes imagery of the cast and crew.

The artistic vision and signature style of each photographer perfectly captures the drama and mystery surrounding the series, the vibrant energy of the cast, and gives us a peek into the world of Parkhurst College and its inhabitants – where “Blood & Water” comes to life.

At Parkhurst College, a prestigious inner-city school for Cape Town’s elite scholars and academic overachievers, we’ll follow the exploits of the intelligent, proactive and impulsive 16- year-old Puleng Khumalo, as she engineers her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year- old cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met.

“Blood & Water” stars breakout star Khosi Ngema as well as experienced known talent, Ama Qamata (“Gemora“, “My Perfect Family“, “Rhythm City“), Natasha Thahane (“Skeem Saam“, “The Queen“), Gail Mabalane (“The Road“, “The Wild“), Cindy Mahlangu (“The Queen“, “The Herd“), Thabang Molaba (“The Queen“), Arno Greeff (“Binnelanders“) and Dillon Windvogel (“DanZ“).

Check on it!