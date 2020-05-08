Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade's Feature Film "Shameful Deceit" addresses Incest | WATCH

BN TV Scoop

Juliet Ibrahim gets Real with Fans in this Q&A Session | WATCH

BN TV

Sisi Yemmie Just Shared How She Makes Ice-Cream with Only Three Ingredients | WATCH

BN TV

Get to Know Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi a Little More with this Fun Q&A Tag | WATCH

BN TV

Let Tuke Morgan Fill You In on Some Pregnancy & Childbirth Preparation Tips | WATCH

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Yvonne Orji's HBO Comedy Special is Almost Here & We've Got the Sneak Peek

Beauty BN TV

You have to try Dimma Umeh's Hack for Soft Glam Makeup for Black Women | Watch

BN TV

Craving Grilled Fish & Fried Yam? WATCH Niniola and Soliat Bada's Tutorial

BN TV Sweet Spot

How Much will Mercy Aigbe & Michelle Reveal in this Mother-Daughter Tag?

BN TV

Abimbola Craig has a Word for Narcissistic People in her new Vlog | Watch

BN TV

Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade’s Feature Film “Shameful Deceit” addresses Incest | WATCH

BN TV

Published

43 mins ago

 on

UK Nollywood actress and producer, Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade has released her highly successful 2013 feature film “Shameful Deceit“, which addressed an issue people rarely talk about, incest.

The touching story in centered on Elizabeth who divorced her unfaithful and philandering  husband, and she’s unable to carter for their daughter. Her biggest mistake is leaving their daughter with the mother-in-law.

“Shameful Deceit” stars Marie Gomez, Lanre Balogun, Moji Bamtefa, Fatima Jabbe, Helen Gold, produced by Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade and directed by Ruke Amata.

Watch the film below:

Photo Credit: ayooyebade

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Wunmi Adelusi: This Job Doesn’t Feel Right For Me Any More

Sylvester Kay-Adade: Every Child Deserves Quality Education During This Lockdown

Oyindamola Ossi: Are You Ready For the Post-Pandemic ‘War For Talent’?

Jeremiah Ajayi: Overcoming Envy and Learning to Stop Comparing Yourself to Others

There Was a Good Reason For Your Break Up, But You’re Going Back to Your Ex

Advertisement
css.php