Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade’s Feature Film “Shameful Deceit” addresses Incest | WATCH

UK Nollywood actress and producer, Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade has released her highly successful 2013 feature film “Shameful Deceit“, which addressed an issue people rarely talk about, incest.

The touching story in centered on Elizabeth who divorced her unfaithful and philandering husband, and she’s unable to carter for their daughter. Her biggest mistake is leaving their daughter with the mother-in-law.

“Shameful Deceit” stars Marie Gomez, Lanre Balogun, Moji Bamtefa, Fatima Jabbe, Helen Gold, produced by Theodora Ibekwe-Oyebade and directed by Ruke Amata.

Watch the film below:

Photo Credit: ayooyebade