Episode 18 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” is Here! WATCH on BN TV

On this new episode of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” mini-series, Daniel has been managing his anxiety and making new relationships in lockdown and shares his secrets with Dineo. Zamo faces the consequences of her decisions.

“Alone Together” is exploring how people in different African countries (Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, and South Africa) are coping with the lockdown and will depict how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting every aspect of life.

Watch the new episode below: