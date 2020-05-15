We’ve Got the Official Trailer for Netflix’s African Original “Blood & Water” | WATCH

Netflix is gearing up for the release of its second African original series, “Blood & Water” and we are also very expectant.

The series which is set to premiere globally on Wednesday, 20 May, stars breakout actress Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff and Dillon Windvogel.

The 6-part series centers on Puleng Khumalo, an intelligent and impulsive 16-year-old with a secret to hide. The teenager engineers her transfer to Parkhurst College in a desperate bid to investigate the 17-year cold case of her older sister’s disappearance. Abducted at birth, Fikile’s disappearance has cast a shadow over Puleng’s life, and she’s determined to solve the case.

You’d be excused for thinking that life for these uber-privileged high-schoolers revolves around parties, passion, and a healthy dose of gossip, but beneath the surface runs a mystery that has every one of them firmly in its grip. Are people who they say they are? Is the head-girl-elect as perfect as she seems? Will Puleng ever find out the truth about her missing sister, abducted as a newborn? Is blood really thicker than water?

Watch the trailer below: