Alton Mason & Amarachi Nwosu’s Short Film “Rise In Light” shows off the Vibrant City of Lagos | Watch

It is an undeniable fact that people around the world are dealing with the crushing effects of coronavirus. Though some might have it easier than others but those living in developing countries will most likely be the hardest hit.

In Lagos’ sprawling slums, families are struggling to make ends meet as the government imposed curfews, closed markets, and shut down schools, despite kids not having the ability to participate in virtual classes thanks to a lack of affordable internet or gadgets.

In response to this, top American model Alton Mason in partnership with Melanin Unscripted founder Amarachi Nwosu, and filmmaker Soof Light, has come together to debut a short, uplifting, coming-of-age film titled “Rise In Light“, which seeks to raise awareness and funds for those most in need.

Also serving as an introduction to the model’s first single “Gimme Gimme”, the film follows him as he makes his way through the Lagos’s vibrant streets, before heading to the beach at dusk. There, he is seen dancing in the shimmering, shallow waves with young members of local dance troupe Dayours.

Speaking on the project, Alton wrote on his Instagram: