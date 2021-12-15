Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to take Bold Strides with its “Keep Walking” campaign

For over 200 years, Johnnie Walker has embodied the spirit of progress, with an unbridled expression of self and a fierce determination to push boundaries. One of the world’s number one Scotch whisky now takes its mantra a notch further with a reimagined Keep Walking campaign that spotlight the thoughts, words, and energies of icons who Keep Walking and inspire Nigerians to take bold strides.

With Keep Walking, Johnnie Walker recognizes and celebrates Afro-optimistic creatives across Nigeria, led by the African Giant himself, Burna Boy. Keep Walking will mark a new era of positivity, progress, and possibilities; one where creatives together drive impactful change, opening a new path for a generation of giants.

Using #TheOnesWho, a pan-African documentary that digs deep into the journey of influential Nigerian personalities who embody the spirit of Keep Walking. It features the likes of Emo Afrobeats singer, CKay; Renowned Afrobeats dancer, Yeni Kuti; Fashion and Documentary photographer, Stephen Tayo; Skateboarding community, Waffles and Cream and Nigerian- American filmmaker, Amarachi Nwosu whose works enthralls the global audience.

Beyond the excitement of witnessing a new era, whisky lovers can also celebrate and gift special individuals this festive season using Johnnie Walker’s mega gifting platform. The platform is designed to allow excited whisky lovers to share personalized messages to The Ones Who have inspired their walk.

18+. Drink Responsibly.

About Johnnie Walker

Since 1820, Johnnie Walker has been one of the world’s most preferred drinks. Within a hundred years of its existence, Johnnie Walker whisky was available in 120 countries around the world. This is a brand that has stayed true to its mantra that has remained unchanged over the years; Keep Walking.

