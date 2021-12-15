Connect with us

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to take Bold Strides with its "Keep Walking" campaign

Isimi Lagos is set to Kick Off Infrastructure Development Project in March 2022

Pernod Ricard Nigeria in Partnership with FRSC Launches #Don’tDrinkandDrive Campaign Themed 'Safe Roads'

Zephans & Co x Nicole Chikwe Collab Collection Crashes Site, Beats Sales Expectations by a Mile

Seyi Shay's much-anticipated “Big Girl” Album is available on all Streaming Platforms

Remy Martin Celebrates Fashion Designer and Stylist Bayo Oke Lawal with a Customized Rémy Martin XO Bottle

Get the Scoop on the Treepz and CMS T&M Partnership to Digitize Transportation For 1.2 Million Customers Annually

Ziva Lagos makes it’s International Runway Debut with its SS22 collection in Dubai

Stanbic IBTC Enables National Growth by Creating SME Capacity Building Programme

Illumigyn in Partnership with Peramare Pharmaceuticals, is deploying 20,000 Gynescopes across Africa for Women’s HealthCare

Johnnie Walker encourages Nigerians to take Bold Strides with its “Keep Walking” campaign

For over 200 years, Johnnie Walker has embodied the spirit of progress, with an unbridled expression of self and a fierce determination to push boundaries. One of the world’s number one Scotch whisky now takes its mantra a notch further with a reimagined Keep Walking campaign that spotlight the thoughts, words, and energies of icons who Keep Walking and inspire Nigerians to take bold strides.

With Keep Walking, Johnnie Walker recognizes and celebrates Afro-optimistic creatives across Nigeria, led by the African Giant himself, Burna Boy.  Keep Walking will mark a new era of positivity, progress, and possibilities; one where creatives together drive impactful change, opening a new path for a generation of giants.

Using #TheOnesWho, a pan-African documentary that digs deep into the journey of influential Nigerian personalities who embody the spirit of Keep Walking. It features the likes of Emo Afrobeats singer, CKay; Renowned Afrobeats dancer, Yeni Kuti; Fashion and Documentary photographer, Stephen Tayo; Skateboarding community, Waffles and Cream and Nigerian- American filmmaker, Amarachi Nwosu whose works enthralls the global audience. 

Beyond the excitement of witnessing a new era, whisky lovers can also celebrate and gift special individuals this festive season using Johnnie Walker’s mega gifting platform. The platform is designed to allow excited whisky lovers to share personalized messages to The Ones Who have inspired their walk.

 

Stay connected to @johnniewalkerng for first dibs on experiences that empower and showcase creative Nigerians.  Join the conversation with #KeepWalkingNigeria #TheOnesWho

18+. Drink Responsibly.

About Johnnie Walker

Since 1820, Johnnie Walker has been one of the world’s most preferred drinks. Within a hundred years of its existence, Johnnie Walker whisky was available in 120 countries around the world. This is a brand that has stayed true to its mantra that has remained unchanged over the years; Keep Walking.

