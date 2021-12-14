Connect with us

Advertisement

Promotions

Isimi Lagos is set to Kick Off Infrastructure Development Project in March 2022

Promotions

Pernod Ricard Nigeria in Partnership with FRSC Launches #Don’tDrinkandDrive Campaign Themed 'Safe Roads'

Promotions

Zephans & Co x Nicole Chikwe Collab Collection Crashes Site, Beats Sales Expectations by a Mile

Promotions

Seyi Shay's much-anticipated “Big Girl” Album is available on all Streaming Platforms

Promotions

Remy Martin Celebrates Fashion Designer and Stylist Bayo Oke Lawal with a Customized Rémy Martin XO Bottle

Promotions

Get the Scoop on the Treepz and CMS T&M Partnership to Digitize Transportation For 1.2 Million Customers Annually

Promotions

Ziva Lagos makes it’s International Runway Debut with its SS22 collection in Dubai

Promotions

Stanbic IBTC Enables National Growth by Creating SME Capacity Building Programme

Promotions

Illumigyn in Partnership with Peramare Pharmaceuticals, is deploying 20,000 Gynescopes across Africa for Women’s HealthCare

Promotions

Don't Miss Out on the #AvonBaby2021 Photo Contest: Twin-up with your baby and win exciting prizes | See Details

Promotions

Isimi Lagos is set to Kick Off Infrastructure Development Project in March 2022

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nigeria’s Pioneer Lifestyle and Wellness City, Isimi Lagos, a development by real estate developers, LandWey Investment, is set to commence its infrastructure development project in the first quarter of 2022. 

According to the Group Managing Director of LandWey, Olawale Ayilara

“Infrastructure development in Isimi Lagos is set to kick off next year March, being the first quarter of 2022 and we’re currently engaging potential contractors and consultants in various capacities from across different continents- Africa, Europe and North America… All hands are on deck towards cultivating a nature-inspired lifestyle in the heart of the Lagos metropolitan.”

This infrastructure development project comes on the back of a tree farm initiative scheme set up to contribute meaningfully to the UN’s SDG established in 2015 to protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss. 

“The Isimi Lagos Tree Farm Initiative helps to largely retain and maintain the natural state of the wellness city, as the buildings, road networks and other infrastructure will be built around the existing geological structure”, he added.

Sitting on over 305 acres of land and located in the cultural city of Epe, Isimi Lagos is home to residential clusters; Origin One, The Village, Grey Town (a retirement home in partnership with Lead Healthcare Clinics) and The Emergence.

 

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa


Star Features

Adefolake Ayotunde-Salami: Listen! Going To The Spa is Not a Luxury, it’s a Necessity

Titilayo Olurin: The Big Deal About Being Blocked on Social Media

Oris Aigbokhaevbolo: Will the Surreal 16 Film Festival Do Wonders for Nigerian Cinema?

How to Avoid Online Sales Scams This Festive Season

Kate Okoh Kpina: Why We Must Take Conversations on Gender-Based Violence Beyond the 16 Days of Activism
css.php