BEYOND Fitness Africa Debuts Transformative Wellness Experience at ISIMI Lagos

BEYOND Fitness Africa, one of the leading boutique wellness brands on the continent, brought together a diverse group of leaders, entrepreneurs, and wellness enthusiasts for the inaugural BEYOND on Tour x ISIMI Wellnergy Festival.

Set within the serene, nature-rich grounds of ISIMI Lagos, a private wellness and polo estate nestled in greenery, the event brought together Lagos’ influential entrepreneurs, executives, and wellness enthusiasts for a holistic day of mindful movement, rejuvenation, and community building.



Far more than a typical wellness retreat, BEYOND on Tour delivered a transformative experience designed specifically to energise and elevate purpose-driven leaders who shape their communities. Guests were welcomed into a thoughtfully curated space designed to inspire physical and mental reset.

BEYOND Fitness’s renowned coaches guided attendees through dynamic signature offerings, including spin, barre pilates, strength training, and mobility classes, creating powerful moments of energy and connection. The exhilarating Last Woman Standing competition became a highlight, showcasing courage, resilience, and overwhelming community support.

Yet, wellness is more than just physical fitness. A captivating wellness talk hosted by Carib Health expanded perspectives, delving deeply into essential pillars of well-being such as nutrition, sleep management, mindset, stress management, and our environment. Guests gained practical insights to enhance their daily lives, each leaving with personalised wisdom on achieving holistic balance.

A carefully guided breathwork session led by TheGoodLife.JustBreathe offered a profound moment of quiet strength and rejuvenation, teaching participants how to find clarity amidst their busy lives. Following these powerful experiences, guests relaxed and recharged at an open-air recovery lounge complete with invigorating cold plunges and therapeutic massages.



At the heart of this luxurious wellness gathering was hydration partner Swan Spring Water, premium alkaline water renowned for its purity and enriched with essential minerals. Swan’s presence throughout reinforced the message that optimal wellness begins from within, through mindful hydration and nourishment.

Following the morning’s workouts and restorative experiences, attendees convened over a nourishing, locally inspired meal that celebrated connection and community. This shared moment reflected the core of BEYOND’s ethos, fostering unity, resilience, and shared presence among some of Nigeria’s most dynamic and influential leaders.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Simisola Williams, Founder and CEO of BEYOND Fitness, shared; BEYOND on Tour was created to offer purpose-driven leaders a space to pause, reset, and reconnect in a meaningful way. This event was not about perfection but about excellence and purposeful living. We’re excited to continue bringing transformative experiences to more communities across Africa.

Following this remarkable debut, BEYOND Fitness is already planning future editions of BEYOND on Tour, with each one promising even greater collaboration, deeper connection, and transformative wellness experiences.

For more about future events, follow @beyondfitnessng

About BEYOND Fitness

BEYOND Fitness is one of Africa’s leading boutique wellness brand offering immersive workouts and holistic experiences that enhance both physical and mental resilience, guiding its members to rediscover their best selves.

With a reputation for excellence, BEYOND is shaping the future of wellness in Africa and beyond, transforming lives, empowering leaders, and redefining what it means to live well.

BEYOND is committed to setting new standards in holistic wellness, grounded in community, discipline, and inspired living.

About ISIMI Lagos

ISIMI Lagos is an exclusive private membership wellness and polo country estate, combining luxury and nature to provide an unmatched wellness experience.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Instagram: @beyondfitnessng

