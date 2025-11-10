BEYOND Fitness Africa Leads the Charge for Strength and Awareness at 2025 Pink Walk

BEYOND Fitness, one of Africa’s boutique wellness brands, successfully hosted its annual BEYOND Pink Walk on Friday, 17 October 2025, uniting members of the #BeyondTribe in a 5KM walk through the Lagos Coastal Road in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event, held under the theme “Strength Inside and Out”, was a vibrant morning of movement, purpose, and education. Participants walked in solidarity for women affected by breast cancer and joined an insightful wellness session led by partners and health experts.

Diamed Centre was present, offering free health checks including blood sugar and blood pressure screenings, and delivered an engaging health talk on breast cancer awareness and prevention.

A highlight of the morning was an insightful conversation between BEYOND’s Founder, Simisola Williams, and Dr. Itunu Johnson-Sogbetun, BEYOND’s Consultant Women’s Health Specialist and Founder of DrShoCares, the UK and Lagos-based women’s health practice. Dr. Itunu discussed key breast-health insights for Black women, emphasising:

“Early detection gives you the best chance at survival, and looking after your health is an act of self-love. Know your body. Trust your instincts. If something feels off, get it checked. Awareness must turn into action.”

She also addressed common myths about mammograms, the importance of lifestyle habits such as nutrition and exercise, and how stress and lack of sleep can affect hormonal balance. BEYOND Fitness expressed appreciation to Diamed Centre and other partners: Swan Water, Melonypine, Frootaz, and Roselle Brew for providing refreshments, hydration, and health support during the walk.

Proceeds from the limited-edition BEYOND Pink Walk shirts and individual donations were donated to Sebeccly Cancer Support, a not-for-profit cancer organisation committed to cancer prevention, early detection and survivorship.

“The BEYOND Pink Walk reminds us that wellness goes beyond the studio. It’s about community, purpose, and collective strength,” said Simisola Williams, Founder & Managing Director of BEYOND Fitness.

The event closed with reflection, refreshments, and gratitude to all who participated, reinforcing BEYOND’s mission to redefine wellness across Africa through movement, mindfulness, and meaningful impact.

