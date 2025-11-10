Konga103.7FM Earns Rave Reviews at Africast 2025 for Empowering SMEs and Redefining Modern Radio

Konga103.7 FM participated in Africast 2025, drawing attention to how radio continues to evolve as a platform for commerce, creativity, and youth engagement in Nigeria’s broadcast landscape.

The event, themed “Navigating the Digital Surge: Building a Resilient African Media Ecosystem for the Future,” brought together media executives, content creators, and investors from across the continent to discuss innovation and adaptability in African broadcasting.

At the exhibition, Konga FM’s interactive booth featured live sessions, branded merchandise, and networking opportunities that reflected its “commerce and hit music” positioning. Over the course of the event, the booth attracted a mix of broadcasters, advertisers, entrepreneurs, and media enthusiasts who engaged with discussions around how radio can better serve emerging business communities.

Several attendees noted the station’s approach to merging entertainment with entrepreneurship.

“Konga FM is not just playing music; they are shaping how businesses connect with consumers,” said Patricia Adigwe, a marketing consultant. “Their integration of commerce and entertainment is exactly what modern radio should be doing.” “What stands out for me is how Konga FM uses storytelling to give visibility to small businesses,” observed Benjamin Achi, a content strategist. Bose Oduyemi, a broadcast producer from Ibadan, added, “There’s something distinct about Konga’s energy. They understand the Gen Z audience while maintaining professionalism.”

Speaking on the station’s participation, Ifeoma Ajumobi, Head of Konga FM & Konga TV, said the engagement at Africast reflects the brand’s ongoing work in developing content that links creativity with commerce.

“Our goal is to create an ecosystem where Nigerian creativity drives commerce and innovation,” she explained. “We see broadcasting as a platform to inform, inspire, and influence positive change.”

In his address, Frances Ben Agande, Director of the Africast Organizing Committee, commended participating exhibitors for contributing to conversations that highlight Africa’s growing media capabilities and its readiness to lead in digital transformation.

The conference also featured cultural icons Isaac and Nneka Moses of Goge Africa, who spoke on raising culturally aware children, while TY Bello encouraged African storytellers to maintain authenticity in portraying the continent. Music executive ID Cabasa moderated a session focused on the preservation and documentation of Nigerian music heritage.

As discussions at Africast 2025 continue to explore the impact of technology and creativity on African broadcasting, Konga103.7 FM’s participation added to the ongoing dialogue on how traditional media can adapt to and contribute within the digital economy.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Konga